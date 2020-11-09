UrduPoint.com
Zambia Grateful For Russia's COVID-19 Aid, Needs More Assistance - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:34 PM

Zambia is thankful to Russia for testing kits and personal protection equipment but will require additional help in the fight against the new coronavirus, the African nation's ambassador to Russia told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Zambia is thankful to Russia for testing kits and personal protection equipment but will require additional help in the fight against the new coronavirus, the African nation's ambassador to Russia told Sputnik in an interview.

"I'm glad to report that we have received assistance from Russia in terms of PPEs [personal protective equipment] and testing kits. We received consignment in September, which my government is very, very grateful for," Shadreck Luwita said.

The ambassador confessed that getting enough medical supplies had been a challenge and his country was looking forward to further bilateral cooperation in that regard to ensure that assistance reached the most far-off parts of Zambia.

"We have not yet followed up with another request, but definitely we'll be making additional request... in terms of testing kits as well as PPEs. These need to be rolled out throughout the country," he said.

Zambia has recorded 16,770 cumulative cases and 349 deaths. The incidence is 88.9 cases per 100,000 population, according to the World Health Organization's latest figures.

Luwita said the country had been hit hard by the pandemic but its government had taken all precautions advised by the WHO, which he credited for a relatively low mortality rate. The outbreak is not past the peak yet, he added, but, judging by the cases recorded so far, he said it looked like the worst had been managed.

