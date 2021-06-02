Zambia registers 742 new COVID-19 cases as third wave takes toll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) -:Zambia registered 742 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the reality of the third wave began to take a toll, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.

The new confirmed cases were picked from 9,857 tests conducted during the period, signifying a 7.5 percent positivity and bringing the cumulative cases to 96,563.

"Today there is no doubt that Zambia is experiencing the much dreaded COVID-19 third wave. The rate of new COVID-19 cases and increase in admissions to our hospitals have become very worrying to all of us," Kennedy Malama, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services, said in a release on the COVID-19 update situation.

According to him, the trajectory of the COVID-19 the country was seeing indicates that the third wave may evolve even faster with more people getting the severe disease and requiring admissions.