Zambia, Russia sign deal to waive visa requirements

Zambia and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding to waive visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders, a senior government official said on Friday

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Zambia and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding to waive visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders, a senior government official said on Friday.

Bilateral ties between Zambia and Russia are growing, said Zambia's foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji, adding that waiving visa requirements would increase exchange programs between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the government will engage Russia on the possibility of setting up a nuclear technological center in response to climate change, the Zambian minister added.