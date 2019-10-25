UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zambia, Russia Sign Deal To Waive Visa Requirements

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:06 PM

Zambia, Russia sign deal to waive visa requirements

Zambia and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding to waive visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders, a senior government official said on Friday

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Zambia and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding to waive visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders, a senior government official said on Friday.

Bilateral ties between Zambia and Russia are growing, said Zambia's foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji, adding that waiving visa requirements would increase exchange programs between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the government will engage Russia on the possibility of setting up a nuclear technological center in response to climate change, the Zambian minister added.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Nuclear Zambia Visa Government

Recent Stories

Indian ban on Malaysian palm oil opens a window fo ..

57 seconds ago

US Won't Commit Ground Troops to Berlin-Proposed S ..

59 seconds ago

Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Sindh Chief Min ..

1 minute ago

Chehlum procession, Chor chowk to remain closed o ..

8 minutes ago

Notification of Muhammad Ali Shah cancelled

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.