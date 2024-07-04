Open Menu

Zambia Seeks To Strengthen Ties With Croatia

Published July 04, 2024

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Zambia is keen to strengthen cooperation with Croatia for the mutual benefit of both countries, the Zambian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Patricia Kandolo, Zambia's ambassador to Italy and accredited to Croatia on a non-residential basis, reiterated the good relations that exist between Zambia and Croatia, and underscored the need to enhance collaboration between the two countries, especially in the area of economic cooperation, said the statement.

Zambia is also keen to enhance ties in renewable energy, agri-business, tourism and manufacturing, among others, said the statement released after Kandolo presented her letters of credence to Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.

Croatia has an open policy on collaboration and is willing to work with Zambia to enhance bilateral cooperation, said Neven Pelicaric, the adviser to the Croatian president for foreign and European policy.

