UrduPoint.com

Zambia Start Preparations For Satellite Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Zambia start preparations for satellite launch

Zambia on Tuesday moved a notch up in its efforts to launch its own satellite with the establishment of a committee of experts to spearhead the process

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Zambia on Tuesday moved a notch up in its efforts to launch its own satellite with the establishment of a committee of experts to spearhead the process.

The 20-man Technical Steering Committee on the National Space Science program was expected to develop a roadmap and implementation plan for the launch of a space satellite in the next two years.

Felix Mutati, the Minister of Science and Technology during the unveiling of the committee expressed confidence that the experts appointed to spearhead the development and coordinate activities for the development of space science will do a good job.

Stephen Simukanga, director-general of the Higher education Authority and one of the experts on the committee, assured that the team was ready to start doing its work.

Last year, the minister said it was imperative for the country to have its own satellite because the current situation where the country borrows space from other satellites was limiting access to data.

He said having a satellite will go a long way in having timely data to inform decision-making.

He, however, said this would be backed by the development of a science policy.

Related Topics

Technology Education Job Zambia From Satellites

Recent Stories

Finnish President Discusses NATO Accession Process ..

Finnish President Discusses NATO Accession Process With Alliance's Chief

1 minute ago
 Poland to Ban Imports of Coal From Russia - Gov't ..

Poland to Ban Imports of Coal From Russia - Gov't Spokesman

1 minute ago
 US Envoy Visiting Gulf States for Talks on Yemen - ..

US Envoy Visiting Gulf States for Talks on Yemen - State Dept.

1 minute ago
 Tariq Khan of WAPDA, Gul Khan of Sindh win Mr. Jun ..

Tariq Khan of WAPDA, Gul Khan of Sindh win Mr. Junior Mr. Pakistan Bodybuilding ..

1 minute ago
 Development work in E12 to be expedited: Awan

Development work in E12 to be expedited: Awan

3 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves subsidy of Rs. 2.552 billion unde ..

Cabinet approves subsidy of Rs. 2.552 billion under Ramzan Package

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.