Zambia to stop contracting external debt in 2021 : minister

Zambia's finance minister on Friday said the country would not take on new external commercial loans in 2021 and limit existing projects in a bid to reduce spiralling debt

Lusaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):Zambia's finance minister on Friday said the country would not take on new external commercial loans in 2021 and limit existing projects in a bid to reduce spiralling debt.

The mineral-rich southern African country's public debt increased by 4.3 percent in the first six months of 2020, reaching $11.97 billion (10.3 billion euros) in June.

That debt already represented around 80 percent of GDP by the end of 2019, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB).

"Government remains committed to restoring public debt sustainability and has embarked on a number of initiatives to achieve this objective," Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu announced in a 2021 budget presentation.

"These include cancellation, postponement and re-scoping of projects. Further contraction of new commercial external debt has been stopped," he added.

Ng'andu said $1.1 billion (947 million euros) in pending loans had been cancelled and another $280 million (241 million euros) saved through project changes.

He reiterated that the government plans to apply for a G20 initiative to suspend debt servicing and said similar relief was being sought from external commercial creditors.

Earlier this week, government asked for a six-month debt repayment holiday on three Eurobonds due to the economic impact of coronavirus restrictions.