UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zambia To Stop Contracting External Debt In 2021 : Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:59 PM

Zambia to stop contracting external debt in 2021 : minister

Zambia's finance minister on Friday said the country would not take on new external commercial loans in 2021 and limit existing projects in a bid to reduce spiralling debt

Lusaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):Zambia's finance minister on Friday said the country would not take on new external commercial loans in 2021 and limit existing projects in a bid to reduce spiralling debt.

The mineral-rich southern African country's public debt increased by 4.3 percent in the first six months of 2020, reaching $11.97 billion (10.3 billion euros) in June.

That debt already represented around 80 percent of GDP by the end of 2019, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB).

"Government remains committed to restoring public debt sustainability and has embarked on a number of initiatives to achieve this objective," Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu announced in a 2021 budget presentation.

"These include cancellation, postponement and re-scoping of projects. Further contraction of new commercial external debt has been stopped," he added.

Ng'andu said $1.1 billion (947 million euros) in pending loans had been cancelled and another $280 million (241 million euros) saved through project changes.

He reiterated that the government plans to apply for a G20 initiative to suspend debt servicing and said similar relief was being sought from external commercial creditors.

Earlier this week, government asked for a six-month debt repayment holiday on three Eurobonds due to the economic impact of coronavirus restrictions.

Related Topics

Budget Bank June 2019 2020 From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

31 minutes ago

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

53 minutes ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

53 minutes ago

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Re ..

53 minutes ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan Urges UN to Establish International Day t ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.