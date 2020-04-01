Zambian Authorities Shut Entrance to Victoria Falls Over COVID-19 Fears

(@FahadShabbir)

Zambia has closed the gates to Victoria Falls, the world's largest waterfall, indefinitely as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oliver Kandyata, regional manager of the National Heritage Conservation Commission, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Zambia has closed the gates to Victoria Falls, the world's largest waterfall, indefinitely as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oliver Kandyata, regional manager of the National Heritage Conservation Commission, said on Wednesday.

"Victoria Falls, a World Heritage Site, has been closed to visitors starting from today ... We closed it in accordance with a government order so that people ... stay home during this critical period of the COVID-19 pandemic," Kandyata said on the ZNBC broadcaster.

The Zimbabwe Herald newspaper reported that the Zimbabwean entrance to the waterfall was also closed.

Victoria Falls is situated on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe on the Zambezi River. At 400 feet high and 6,000 feet wide, the site is very popular among tourists from all over the world.

As of Wednesday, more than 877,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, and over 43,500 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center. Zambia has so far confirmed 36 COVID-19 cases but no fatalities.