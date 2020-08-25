Zambian health minister cleared of graft charges

A Zambian court on Tuesday cleared the country's health minister of corruption charges, citing lack of evidence to back the allegations

Lusaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A Zambian court on Tuesday cleared the country's health minister of corruption charges, citing lack of evidence to back the allegations.

Chitalu Chilufya, 47, was arrested in June accused of using ill-gotten gains to acquire assets.

He was charged with possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

"Considering the available evidence, the accused is hereby acquitted," magistrate Lameck Mwale ruled in the capital Lusaka.