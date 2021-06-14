UrduPoint.com
Zambian President Collapses At Public Event After 'Sudden Dizziness'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Zambian President Edgar Lungu has collapsed during an investiture ceremony for the national defense force, but now feels well, his office announced.

"His Excellency the President of The Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Changwa Lungu, this afternoon [on Sunday] experienced sudden dizziness while officiating the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture Ceremony. His Excellency recovered immediately and walked to the official car and returned to his residence at State House," the office said in a statement on Sunday.

The authorities assured the public that the leader feels well and would continue to fulfill his duties as the head of state, government, and the commander-in-chief of the defense force.

This is not the first time the president has been rushed to a hospital during a public engagement. In 2015, he collapsed at an International Women's Day event. The 64-year-old, who is running for reelection in August, is reportedly suffering from a rare stomach disorder called achalasia.

