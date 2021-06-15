UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zambia's Ex-leader Kaunda, 97, Treated For Pneumonia: Aide

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:38 PM

Zambia's ex-leader Kaunda, 97, treated for pneumonia: aide

Zambia's 97-year-old former president Kenneth Kaunda is being treated for pneumonia in hospital and is improving, his aide said on Tuesday

Lusaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Zambia's 97-year-old former president Kenneth Kaunda is being treated for pneumonia in hospital and is improving, his aide said on Tuesday.

Kaunda, the country's founding father who ruled Zambia for 27 years from 1964, was admitted to Maina Soko military hospital in the capital Lusaka on Monday.

"He is being treated for pneumonia but he doesn't have Covid," his administrative assistant Rodrick Ngolo told AFP, dispelling rumours that the nonagenarian had contracted the coronavirus.

"The problem of pneumonia comes up regularly and each time you hear he is in hospital, it's because of pneumonia," he said.

He added that he "has made some improvement since" he was admitted on Monday.

Kaunda, popularly known by his initials KK, was head of the main nationalist party, the left-of-centre United National Independence Party (UNIP) which led the country to freedom from British colonial rule.

The landlocked southern African country has enjoyed relative stability since its first multi-party elections in 1991, when Kaunda was defeated.

African Union (AU) chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat wished Kaunda -- the last remaining founding member of the Organisation of African Unity, the forerunner to the AU -- a "speedy and full recovery".

Related Topics

Independence Lusaka Zambia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five Afghan polio vaccinators shot dead

8 minutes ago

Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme to help addres ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Rosatom to Build Eight Nuclear Reactors i ..

8 minutes ago

Cars sale, production increased by 56.63 and 49.67 ..

8 minutes ago

Governor Sindh for strengthening Pak-Iran economic ..

8 minutes ago

Irreversible warming tipping point may have been t ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.