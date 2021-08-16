UrduPoint.com

Zambia's President Promises Peaceful Transfer Of Power After Defeat In Election

Zambia's President Promises Peaceful Transfer of Power After Defeat in Election

Zambia's incumbent President Edgar Chagwa Lungu pledged on Monday to yield power peacefully after defeated in the presidential election by opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Zambia's incumbent President Edgar Chagwa Lungu pledged on Monday to yield power peacefully after defeated in the presidential election by opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema.

In the election last Wednesday, only 1.8 million Zambians voted for Lungu, while 2.8 million cast their ballots for Hichilema, the leader of the opposition United Party for National Development.

"Based on the revelations issued at final results, I will comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transition of power," Lungu said in a video address broadcast on Facebook.

The leader of the ruling Patriotic Front party has been Zambia's president since 2015. Rights groups have accused his government of human rights violations, while the opposition decried poor economic management.

Hichilema took part in six presidential elections. In 2017, he was briefly arrested on attempted coup charges, which were later lifted.

