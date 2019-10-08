UrduPoint.com
Zameer Choudrey's Appointment To House Of Lords Celebrated At Pakistan High Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:56 PM

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The British-Pakistani businessman,Zameer Choudrey's appointment to the House of Lords was celebrated at Pakistan High Commission on Monday evening.

In this connection, Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria hosted a reception in the honour of Zameer Choudrey newly appointed to House of Lords.

The ceremony was largely attended by Lords, member British Parliament, Councillors, Spokesman of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Trade and Investment in UK and Europe Sahibzada A Jahangir, PTI leader Anil Mussarat, British-Pakistani Community, diplomats, media and staff of Pakistan High Commission.Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Chairman United Kingdom Conservative Party James Cleverly MP, and Lord Zameer Choudrey also spoke on the occasion.

In his welcoming remarks, Nafees Zakaria warmly felicitated Zameer Choudrey for his appointment to the House of Lords on behalf of Government and people of Pakistan and his own behalf.

The High Commissioner appreciated the role of Lord Zameer Choudrey as Chairman Conservative Friends of Pakistan for his efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

He also lauded the contribution of Lord Zameer Choudhry as outstanding British Pakistani businessman to the British society.

The High Commissioner said that Lord Zameer , proudly a British national with Pakistani heritage was among the accomplished members of Pakistani diaspora.

"In this august gathering alone, I am proud to say that there are a number of honourable members of Parliament of Pakistani heritage".

He said that Zameer was an outstanding person who wore many hats and his contribution has been recognized by both by the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Zakaria further said that Lord Zameer was awarded "Order of the British Empire (CBE), while he was conferred upon "Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) by the government of Pakistan.

He said "I hope that the collective efforts of the distinguished guests members of diaspora and friends of Pakistan to further, attract British government's exclusive attention and of the businesses would bear fruits, Inshallah with the addition of Lord Zameer to the ranks of Parliamentarians of Pakistani heritage in the UK,I hope the bilateral relations would be further strengthened in diverse fields".

He expressed that hope that Lord Zameer as a successful businessman and an entrepreneur would make further efforts for the promotion of trade and investments between Pakistan and United Kingdom.

He said that Pakistan has been blessed with abundance of natural resources and due to investment friendly policies initiated by present Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government and by the virtue of its unique geographic location,offeres tremendous opportunities for foreign investors including the investors from the United Kingdom.

Speaking on the occasion Lord Zameed Choudrey thanked Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Nafees Zakaria for hosting the event in his honour to celebrate his appointment to House of Lords.

Lord Zameer Choudrey on the occasion reiterated his resolve to make further efforts for promoting and strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom especially in the field of trade and investment.

Chairman Conservative Party UK James Cleverly congratulated Zameer Choudhrey for his appointment to the House of Lords.

He also appreciated the British-Pakistani diaspora and businessmen contribution for the development of the British society.

He hoped that Lord Zameer Choudrey would make further efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations and building bridges between Pakistan and the UK.

