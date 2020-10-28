Zanzibar opposition leader released after arrest, denounces election 'farce'

Zanzibar's opposition leader Seif Sharif Hamad on Tuesday slammed an electoral "farce" after he was released from detention, saying 10 people had been killed in violence on the islands ahead of Tanzania's polls

Stone Town, Tanzania,

"How can you have an election were you have teargas everywhere and live ammunition? It is in no case a fair election, it is just a farce," said Hamad, of the ACT-Wazalendo (Alliance for Change and Transparency) party ahead of Wednesday's vote.