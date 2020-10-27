Zanzibar opposition says nine killed, leader arrested on poll eve

The leader of the opposition in Zanzibar was arrested Tuesday as tensions soared on the islands ahead of Tanzania's election, with his party claiming nine people were killed, which police denied

Stone Town, Tanzania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The leader of the opposition in Zanzibar was arrested Tuesday as tensions soared on the islands ahead of Tanzania's election, with his party claiming nine people were killed, which police denied.

Mainland Tanzania holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Wednesday, as does semi-autonomous Zanzibar, which votes for Tanzania's president as well as its own leader and lawmakers.

The Indian Ocean islands, best known as a paradise holiday destination with white, palm-fringed beaches, have a history of violent, contested polls, and the streets -- devoid of tourists as a result of the coronavirus pandemic -- swarmed with heavily armed security forces.

Opposition leader Seif Sharif Hamad, who is taking his sixth shot at the top office, was hauled away by police as he arrived at a polling station to try and cast his ballot on a day of early voting set aside mainly for security forces, his party said.

The arrest came after a night of violence on Zanzibar's second-largest island of Pemba, an opposition bastion, where ACT-Wazalendo (Alliance for Change and Transparency) spokesman Abeid Khamis Bakar told AFP nine people had been shot dead by police overnight.

Tanzanian police chief Simon Sirro told journalists in Dar es Salaam that 42 people had been arrested in Pemba, but there had been "no death and I don't expect any death during these elections".

The toll could not be independently confirmed, however a relative of a woman who was shot dead told AFP "armed men carrying guns" had opened fire on him and others.

"It was around 9pm at night, we were seated outside a shop. But armed men carrying guns... just pointed and fired. I escaped safely but later found that three", including his relative, had been shot dead.

"We have already buried the dead bodies," he said, adding 18 others had been injured.

The opposition believes the special day of early voting for security forces is a ploy to steal the election, and urged supporters to go out and vote on the same day.

The violence on Pemba erupted as the army distributed ballots which opposition supporters believed were pre-marked.

The national stadium, where the swearing in of the new president is to take place, has already been freshly painted in the bright yellow and green of the ruling party, whose candidate is Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi, son of former Tanzanian president Ali Hassan Mwinyi.