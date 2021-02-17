UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zanzibar's Vice President Dies After Suffering Covid

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:38 PM

Zanzibar's vice president dies after suffering Covid

Zanzibar's first vice president Seif Sharif Hamad, who led the island's opposition for three decades, died Wednesday, the president said, after he had been hospitalised for over three weeks with coronavirus

Stone Town, Tanzania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Zanzibar's first vice president Seif Sharif Hamad, who led the island's opposition for three decades, died Wednesday, the president said, after he had been hospitalised for over three weeks with coronavirus.

Tanzania and its semi-autonomous island Zanzibar have played down the threat of of the virus, which President John Magufuli has said has been fended off by prayer.

However Hamad's ACT-Wazalendo party announced in January that the 77-year-old had been hospitalised with the virus.

"Hamad died this morning at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was hospitalised," Zanzibar president Ali Hassan Mwinyi said in a short speech broadcast by state-run ZBC television.

"The nation has really lost a patriotic leader. I also declare seven days of mourning and the national flag will fly half-mast during."Magufuli also expressed his condolences in a message on Twitter.

Neither leader mentioned the cause of death.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Zanzibar Dar Es Salaam January Prayer TV Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid orders construction of school in ..

10 minutes ago

16 dead, 1032 injured in 931 road accidents in Pb

1 minute ago

Holiday on by-election in NA-75

1 minute ago

1,000 Sikh yatrees to come Pakistan on 18th

9 minutes ago

Some previous court decisions hinder technological ..

9 minutes ago

400 kanals recovered from mafia

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.