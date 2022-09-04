UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia Authorities Believe Kiev Plotted To Take IAEA Delegation Hostage

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Zaporizhzhia Authorities Believe Kiev Plotted to Take IAEA Delegation Hostage

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) The Kiev authorities intended to take the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission hostage, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik, commenting on the two recent incidents involving Ukrainian sabotage groups that tried to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

According to Rogov, Ukrainian troops have intensified attacks on the ZNPP ahead of the results of the IAEA inspection of the plant. On Friday, Rogov said that at least two dozen high-speed boats with a large number of armed people moved down the Dnieper river from the area of the Kakhovka reservoir, not far from the ZNPP.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on Thursday, 60 Ukrainian paratroopers attempted to seize the ZNPP, just before the arrival of the IAEA delegation, headed by Director General Rafael Grossi. The majority of the Ukrainian soldiers, who arrived in seven boats and landed on the coast of the Kakhovka reservoir, three kilometers (1.

8 miles) northeast of the ZNPP, were neutralized.

"In the event of a successful capture of the nuclear power plant, the goal of the Ukrainian saboteurs was to take hostage the IAEA delegation and the employees of the nuclear power plant in order to use them as a human shield to establish control over the nuclear power plant, which would allow blackmailing Russia and the whole world with a nuclear threat," Rogov told Sputnik on Saturday, commenting on the two sabotage attempts.

According to Rogov, the IAEA mission will stay at the ZNPP until at least September 5. The delegation arrived at the nuclear plant on Thursday, walked around the facility and inspected the sections of the plant that had been damaged by the recent Ukrainian shelling. Grossi is expected to present a report to the agency's board of governors on the Zaporizhzhia NPP early next week.

Related Topics

Attack World Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Kiev September Event From

Recent Stories

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

6 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

6 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

6 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

6 hours ago
 46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

7 hours ago
 Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate ..

Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate and take safety measures

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.