Zaporizhzhia NPP Could Be at Risk of Flooding - Rogov

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could be at risk of flooding in the event of dam failure in the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska in the Zaporizhzhia region due to a critical increase in water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, has told Sputnik.

The officials have earlier said that the water in the Kakhovka reservoir rose to a critical level due to floods and uncontrolled water discharge from Kiev-controlled hydroelectric plants in the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, as well as shelling by the Ukrainian side of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. An increase in the water level could result in a dam failure near Kamianka-Dniprovska and flooding of nearby settlements.

"In the event of the dam failure, the Zaporizhzhia NPP may also be in the area of flooding," the official said.

Rogov added that the situation is under control at the moment.

"The situation will be fully stabilized when the Ukrainian armed forces stop shelling the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which is located downstream of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, and its repair," the official added.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.