Zaporizhzhia NPP Could Be At Risk Of Flooding - Rogov

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 07:45 PM

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could be at risk of flooding in the event of dam failure in the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska in the Zaporizhzhia region due to a critical increase in water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, has told Sputnik

The officials have earlier said that the water in the Kakhovka reservoir rose to a critical level due to floods and uncontrolled water discharge from Kiev-controlled hydroelectric plants in the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, as well as shelling by the Ukrainian side of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. An increase in the water level could result in a dam failure near Kamianka-Dniprovska and flooding of nearby settlements.

"In the event of the dam failure, the Zaporizhzhia NPP may also be in the area of flooding," the official said.

Rogov added that the situation is under control at the moment.

"The situation will be fully stabilized when the Ukrainian armed forces stop shelling the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which is located downstream of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, and its repair," the official added.

The Kiev authorities deliberately seek to flood the Zaporizhzhia region on the left bank to create favorable conditions for forcing the Dnipro River and taking over the plant, Rogov said.

"They are using this situation as a military component to prepare to force the Dnipro River, as well as to take over the plant. The Kiev regime deliberately seeks to flood the left-bank area of the Zaporizhzhia region, which is below the right bank," he said.

Specifically, Kiev is pursuing the goal of flooding the mine barrage on the left bank of the reservoir, Rogov added.

"Currently, there is dry weather in the region, the season of rains has passed, so there is hope that the water level in the reservoir can be stabilized," the official said.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.

