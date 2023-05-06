Zaporizhzhia NPP Head Says Staff Ensuring Nuclear Safety, No Need to Evacuate Employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The staff of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) is doing everything necessary to ensure nuclear safety, with the operation of all blocks suspended, and there is no need to evacuate employees now, Yuri Chernichuk, the plant's chief, said on Saturday.

"The staff of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is doing everything necessary to ensure nuclear safety. There are no reasons for concern. All blocks are shut down. The equipment is maintained in accordance with all necessary regulations under strict control of radiation safety standards," Chernichuk said on Telegram.

Moreover, there is currently no need to evacuate the NPP staff and Enerhodar residents, the plant's head added.