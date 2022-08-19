UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia NPP Not Damaged During Night Shelling, Radiation Level Normal - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 03:50 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) has not been damaged during the night shelling, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration's main council, told Sputnik, adding that the radiation level is normal.

On late Thursday, the authorities of the Russian-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia Region accused Ukraine of shelling the city of Enerhodar where the nuclear power plant is located.

"No shells hit the NPP territory ... The situation at the station is calm, the staff is working. The radiation level is normal," Rogov said.

