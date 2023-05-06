UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia NPP Operating As Usual - Regional Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 04:00 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is operating in regular mode and there is currently no evacuation of staff, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik.

Acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Friday that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops in the region would be launched in the coming days or hours. The authorities of the Zaporizhzhia region decided to temporarily resettle residents living within a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) zone from the combat line to the south of the region, the governor said.

"The nuclear power plant is operating normally.

There are currently no plans to evacuate personnel," Rogov told Sputnik commenting on the situation at the ZNPP.

Rogov added that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representatives at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are also working as usual.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. Later in April, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.

