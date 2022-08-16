Zaporizhzhia NPP Reactor Protected, to Be Intact Even If Plane Crashes There - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The Zaporizhzhya NPP reactor is protected, it will remain intact even if a plane crashes there, but Ukrainian troops are hitting other weak points of the plant, including the cooling system if damaged, the reactor could become uncontrollable, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said.

"The reactors are very well protected. There is reinforced concrete in meters, the thickness of the walls. That is, in fact, the degree of safety margin of the reactor is so great that even if an aircraft falls on it from a ten-kilometer height and with full tanks, the reactor must remain intact. That is, in order to to destroy the reactor, it is necessary to use tactical nuclear weapons," Rogov said on the air of Solovyov.

At the same time, he noted, Ukrainian troops are shelling other weak points at the station a storage facility for nuclear fuel waste and a cooling system.

"The reactor is constantly in need of cooling. Several dozens of shots were fired precisely at the cooling contour. It is not protected like the reactor. The goals have been set (by the Ukrainian militarty) to hit precisely at the cooling system. What will happen in this case? In this case, if the reactor overheats and an uncontrollable process may begin. Then, in fact, it will already be a real nuclear bomb, the reactor will simply explode," Rogov explained.