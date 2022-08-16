UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia NPP Reactor Protected, To Be Intact Even If Plane Crashes There - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Zaporizhzhia NPP Reactor Protected, to Be Intact Even If Plane Crashes There - Authorities

The Zaporizhzhya NPP reactor is protected, it will remain intact even if a plane crashes there, but Ukrainian troops are hitting other weak points of the plant, including the cooling system if damaged, the reactor could become uncontrollable, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The Zaporizhzhya NPP reactor is protected, it will remain intact even if a plane crashes there, but Ukrainian troops are hitting other weak points of the plant, including the cooling system if damaged, the reactor could become uncontrollable, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said.

"The reactors are very well protected. There is reinforced concrete in meters, the thickness of the walls. That is, in fact, the degree of safety margin of the reactor is so great that even if an aircraft falls on it from a ten-kilometer height and with full tanks, the reactor must remain intact. That is, in order to to destroy the reactor, it is necessary to use tactical nuclear weapons," Rogov said on the air of Solovyov.

Live.

At the same time, he noted, Ukrainian troops are shelling other weak points at the station a storage facility for nuclear fuel waste and a cooling system.

"The reactor is constantly in need of cooling. Several dozens of shots were fired precisely at the cooling contour. It is not protected like the reactor. The goals have been set (by the Ukrainian militarty) to hit precisely at the cooling system. What will happen in this case? In this case, if the reactor overheats and an uncontrollable process may begin. Then, in fact, it will already be a real nuclear bomb, the reactor will simply explode," Rogov explained.

Related Topics

Nuclear Vladimir Putin Same Zaporizhzhya May From

Recent Stories

France Successfully Deploys Air Assets to Asia-Pac ..

France Successfully Deploys Air Assets to Asia-Pacific Region - NATO

40 seconds ago
 EU says studying Iran response to 'final' nuclear ..

EU says studying Iran response to 'final' nuclear text

43 seconds ago
 UNFPA Says Women, Girls in Haiti Need Urgent Suppo ..

UNFPA Says Women, Girls in Haiti Need Urgent Support Amid Growing Sexual Violenc ..

13 minutes ago
 President grieved over demise of women health, rig ..

President grieved over demise of women health, rights advocate Nafis Sadik

13 minutes ago
 Govt taking pragmatic steps for welfare of oversea ..

Govt taking pragmatic steps for welfare of overseas Pakistani: Rana Sanaullah

30 minutes ago
 No new taxes impose on petroleum products: Miftah ..

No new taxes impose on petroleum products: Miftah Ismail

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.