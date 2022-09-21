Zaporizhzhia NPP Under Shelling of Ukrainian Military - Regional Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been shelled by the Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, the administration of Enerhodar said, adding that the high-voltage power line has been damaged.

"Zaporizhzhia NPP was again attacked by militants of the armed forces of Ukraine. Explosions were recorded 100 meters from the perimeter of the NPP, a high-voltage power line was damaged. Communication equipment of one of the power units was also damaged," the administration said.