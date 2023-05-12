SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) keep receiving threat messages on social media from the Kiev authorities, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik on Friday.

"There are attempts to intimidate people by publishing personal data on social networks, as well as by threatening them with reprisals and murder.

This is being done both publicly and in person by sending messages via various messengers. This is all an attempt by the Kiev regime to undermine recovery processes at the nuclear power plant. One of the main tasks of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's regime is to paralyze the work of the NPP," Rogov said.

The official reiterated that the plant continues its operation in normal mode, adding that there was no evacuation, as it was claimed by the Ukrainian side.