Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Switches to Diesel Generators After High-Voltage Line Shutdown

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has switched to operation on diesel generators due to the shutdown of the last high-voltage line, the power plant said on Telegram.

"As a result of the shutdown of the Dneprovskaya 750 kV high-voltage line, the Zaporizhzhia NPP lost external power supply.

The auxiliary power is supplied from diesel generators", the ZNPP said on Monday morning.

The cause of the shutdown of the high-voltage line is under investigation. The radiation levels remain within the normal range.