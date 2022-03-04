Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Reports About Fire on Its Territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is located in southern Ukraine, has reported about about a fire which erupted on its territory.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is located in the city of Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia Region, and is the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian troops had established control over Enerhodar.

"There is a fire at the nuclear power plant," the NPP's press service said in a statement on Friday.

It is currently unclear how significant the fire is and whether it was caused by the hostilities.