Zaporizhzhia Official Says Region Preparing for Elections Despite Ukrainian Offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The Zaporizhzhia Region is preparing for the governor and regional parliament elections scheduled to take place in September 2023, despite the increasingly tense situation at the frontline due to Ukraine's ongoing offensive, a regional official said on Tuesday.

"Although the situation at the frontline is not calm today, we continue to work on preparing the public monitoring (of the elections). And today we have a meeting of the public chamber of the Zaporizhzhia Region, which will be finally formed. By the end of this month, we are going to create the headquarters of public monitoring based on the public chamber," Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, the head of the resource center for civil initiatives of the Zaporizhzhia Region, said.

The official added that local authorities are now waiting for a decision setting the date for the elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Ukraine had finally launched its much-touted "counteroffensive," throwing strategic reserves into the fray. He said that Ukrainian troops had failed to advance. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly named the Zaporizhzhia Region as one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.

Russia has considered the Zaporizhzhia Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

The Zaporizhzia elections are expected take place on September 10, 2023 along with regional and local elections in other regions of Russia.