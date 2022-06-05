UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia Region Administration Official Proposes To Rename Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Zaporizhzhia Region Administration Official Proposes to Rename Ukraine

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region administration, proposed to rename Ukraine into the so-called Ukrainian state of Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv, since he believes the majority of key government positions in the country is occupied by the people coming from those western Ukrainian regions.

"Ukraine should be renamed into the Ukrainian state of Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv," Rogov, who is a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the region, told Sputnik.

Rogov added that to date, it is people coming from the Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions who hold the leading positions throughout Ukraine, being the "despots of the Kiev nationalist regime."

He also said that the Kiev authorities do not trust local population, therefore, individuals from the western Ukrainian regions are being placed to key posts in the central and south-eastern country's regions, being tasked to "intimidate, humiliate, and spread terror among the local population."

Related Topics

Ukraine Vladimir Putin Ivano-Frankivsk Kiev From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

13 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

13 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.