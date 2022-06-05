Zaporizhzhia Region Administration Official Proposes to Rename Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region administration, proposed to rename Ukraine into the so-called Ukrainian state of Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv, since he believes the majority of key government positions in the country is occupied by the people coming from those western Ukrainian regions.

"Ukraine should be renamed into the Ukrainian state of Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv," Rogov, who is a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the region, told Sputnik.

Rogov added that to date, it is people coming from the Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions who hold the leading positions throughout Ukraine, being the "despots of the Kiev nationalist regime."

He also said that the Kiev authorities do not trust local population, therefore, individuals from the western Ukrainian regions are being placed to key posts in the central and south-eastern country's regions, being tasked to "intimidate, humiliate, and spread terror among the local population."