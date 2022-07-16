UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia Region Authorities Say IAEA Director General Can Visit Via Crimea, DPR

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Zaporizhzhia Region Authorities Say IAEA Director General Can Visit Via Crimea, DPR

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, has outlined two routes for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to come to the region, the one through Crimea and the other via the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Vladimir Rogov, a member of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, has outlined two routes for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to come to the region, the one through Crimea and the other via the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"We are open for the inspection visit of IAEA Director General, but this is impeded by the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, who is afraid that his illegal experiments at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plan will become know to the international public. We propose that Grossi comes to Russia and then travels to the Zaporizhzhia region either through Crimea or the DPR.

Both routes are safe," Rogov told Sputnik.

The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the liberated areas, residents can pay in Russian rubles, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. The regions announced plans for the territories to become part of Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Visit Vladimir Putin Kherson Donetsk TV

Recent Stories

FC set up free medical camp to prevent recent chol ..

FC set up free medical camp to prevent recent cholera outbreak in Zhob

3 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for monsoon ra ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for monsoon rainfall

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Calls on Iran to Cooperate With ..

Saudi Crown Prince Calls on Iran to Cooperate With Persian Gulf States, IAEA

3 minutes ago
 QWP asks PPP to help defuse ethnic tension in Sind ..

QWP asks PPP to help defuse ethnic tension in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 FCCI announces election schedule for 2022-23

FCCI announces election schedule for 2022-23

8 minutes ago
 Seminar held to mark World Population Day

Seminar held to mark World Population Day

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.