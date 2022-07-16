Zaporizhzhia Region Authorities Say IAEA Director General Can Visit Via Crimea, DPR

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, has outlined two routes for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to come to the region, the one through Crimea and the other via the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Vladimir Rogov, a member of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, has outlined two routes for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to come to the region, the one through Crimea and the other via the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"We are open for the inspection visit of IAEA Director General, but this is impeded by the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, who is afraid that his illegal experiments at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plan will become know to the international public. We propose that Grossi comes to Russia and then travels to the Zaporizhzhia region either through Crimea or the DPR.

Both routes are safe," Rogov told Sputnik.

The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the liberated areas, residents can pay in Russian rubles, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. The regions announced plans for the territories to become part of Russia.