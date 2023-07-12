Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Tokmak in the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region has been shelled by cluster munitions used by the Ukrainian military, the regional emergency services told reporters on Tuesday.

"At 17.

15 (02:15 pm GMT) militants of the Nazi Kiev regime shelled the city of Tokmak. According to preliminary information, the enemy used cluster munitions," the emergency services said.

Ukrainian forces targeted the area of the poultry farm and at the exit from the city towards Vasilyevka, according to the emergency services.