Open Menu

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled By Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Tokmak in the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region has been shelled by cluster munitions used by the Ukrainian military, the regional emergency services told reporters on Tuesday.

"At 17.

15 (02:15 pm GMT) militants of the Nazi Kiev regime shelled the city of Tokmak. According to preliminary information, the enemy used cluster munitions," the emergency services said.

Ukrainian forces targeted the area of the poultry farm and at the exit from the city towards Vasilyevka, according to the emergency services.

Related Topics

Militants Tokmak Kiev From

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

22 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

22 minutes ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

22 minutes ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

24 minutes ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

22 minutes ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

24 minutes ago
Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

22 minutes ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

29 minutes ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

29 minutes ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

26 minutes ago
 Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, ..

Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, India Demand - US Energy Agen ..

26 minutes ago
 White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fenta ..

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World