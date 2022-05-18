Zaporizhzhia Region Has Prospects to Work in 'Russian Family' - Russian Official

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Wednesday that he arrived in Melitopol to assist the Zaporizhzhia region in integrating with Russia

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Wednesday that he arrived in Melitopol to assist the Zaporizhzhia region in integrating with Russia.

"I believe that the prospect of the region is to work in our friendly Russian family. That is why I came here to provide maximum assistance for integration," Khusnullin told reporters, adding that Russia will rebuild all 'liberated territories of Ukraine.