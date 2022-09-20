UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Vasylivka Checkpoint - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Vasylivka Checkpoint - Authorities

The Zaporizhzhia region introduces pass control with the territory controlled by the Kiev authorities through the Vasylivka checkpoint, the head of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Tuesday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Zaporizhzhia region introduces pass control with the territory controlled by the Kiev authorities through the Vasylivka checkpoint, the head of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Tuesday.

"From 01.10.

2022, all movements through the Vasylivka checkpoint are carried out exclusively with passes, which are issued upon a written application," Balitsky said on Telegram.

An application for an exit permit is submitted in-person. An application for issuing an entry permit is submitted by the receiving party.

Related Topics

Kiev All From

Recent Stories

Zaporizhzhia Region to Hold Referendum on Joining ..

Zaporizhzhia Region to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia On September 23-27- Bal ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO Abbottabad inaugurates PAL office at Lura

DPO Abbottabad inaugurates PAL office at Lura

2 minutes ago
 EU court rules against German data collection law

EU court rules against German data collection law

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha University VC briefs Punjab governor on v ..

Sargodha University VC briefs Punjab governor on varsity affairs

2 minutes ago
 Security plan for Pak-Eng cricket series reviewed

Security plan for Pak-Eng cricket series reviewed

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.