Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Vasylivka Checkpoint - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Zaporizhzhia region introduces pass control with the territory controlled by the Kiev authorities through the Vasylivka checkpoint, the head of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Tuesday.

"From 01.10.

2022, all movements through the Vasylivka checkpoint are carried out exclusively with passes, which are issued upon a written application," Balitsky said on Telegram.

An application for an exit permit is submitted in-person. An application for issuing an entry permit is submitted by the receiving party.