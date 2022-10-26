Zaporizhzhia Region May Introduce Additional Measures to Fight Terrorists - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The authorities of the Zaporizhzhia Region may introduce additional security measures to impede activities of terrorist and sabotage groups after the imposition of martial law, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the region, said on Wednesday.

"If necessary, we will be forced to introduce additional measures. Then, we will, certainly, expand the range of measures that can impede the work of terrorist or sabotage groups, or just crazy people seeking to create a conflict somewhere," Balitsky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

At the same time, he said that the imposition of martial law in the region had not significantly affected the local environment.

"We have not felt a big change.

Peaceful life is going on, but with a touch of terrorist events on the part of the Kiev regime. We have a curfew, but it has not increased," Balitsky added.

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The upper house of the Russian parliament approved Putin's decree later in the day.

The decision was made after Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said that the situation in the conflict zone was tense and dangerous for local residents as Ukrainian forces regularly targeted civilian infrastructure.