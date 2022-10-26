UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia Region May Introduce Additional Measures To Fight Terrorists - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Zaporizhzhia Region May Introduce Additional Measures to Fight Terrorists - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The authorities of the Zaporizhzhia Region may introduce additional security measures to impede activities of terrorist and sabotage groups after the imposition of martial law, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the region, said on Wednesday.

"If necessary, we will be forced to introduce additional measures. Then, we will, certainly, expand the range of measures that can impede the work of terrorist or sabotage groups, or just crazy people seeking to create a conflict somewhere," Balitsky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

At the same time, he said that the imposition of martial law in the region had not significantly affected the local environment.

"We have not felt a big change.

Peaceful life is going on, but with a touch of terrorist events on the part of the Kiev regime. We have a curfew, but it has not increased," Balitsky added.

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The upper house of the Russian parliament approved Putin's decree later in the day.

The decision was made after Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said that the situation in the conflict zone was tense and dangerous for local residents as Ukrainian forces regularly targeted civilian infrastructure.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Martial Law Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Same Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Kiev May October

Recent Stories

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

6 minutes ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak- ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

3 hours ago
 Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe ..

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe Arshad Sharif's killing

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.