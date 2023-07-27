The Ukrainian energy minister's statements about a possible explosion at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are an "absolute lie," Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Ukrainian energy minister's statements about a possible explosion at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are an "absolute lie," Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik on Thursday.

On July 26, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko told the Politico newspaper that the reactor at the ZNPP could explode at any moment because Ukraine was completely cut off from the plant's safety monitoring systems.

"This is an absolute lie and an element of a psychological operation.

IAEA representatives do not record any such risks. The nuclear plant strictly complies with the technological regulations and operational safety rules," Rogov said.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and energy output. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.