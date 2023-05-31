Zaporizhzhia Region to Get 2Mln Square Meters of Housing by 2030 - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Two million square meters of housing will be commissioned in the Zaporizhzhia region by 2030, acting governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Tuesday.

"Until 2030, the administration plans to commission 2 million square meters of housing, including 800,000 square meters of individual housing construction," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The authorities also plan to provide financial assistance for farmers and increase grain exports from the region.

"As for support for farmers, by 2025 it is planned to bring 4.7 billion rubles ($59 million) of state support to farmers, reconstruct and technically re-equip reclamation systems, thereby increasing the area of irrigated land to 120,000 hectares, restore breeding work with livestock farms and increase grain exports to 1.

6 million tons," he added.

Balitsky noted that all industrial enterprises should be launched by the end of 2025.

"One hundred percent of industrial enterprises should be launched by the end of 2025, and the total volume of shipped products will be quadrupled with a 30% increase in the number of jobs compared to 2023," Balitsky said.

In April, the Russian government approved a long-term comprehensive program for the socio-economic development of the newly integrated Russian regions. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the program had approved a specific list of facilities to be built and restored.