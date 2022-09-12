Zaporizhzhia Region to Hold Referendum on Accession to Russia When Safety Ensured - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Referendum in Zaporizhzhia region on accession to Russia will take place when full security of the residents is ensured, the head of the regional administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Monday.

"The referendum will take place as soon as we are finally ready in terms of security for the residents of the Zaporizhzhia region. When we are confident that anyone can comfortably and safely take part in the voting," Balitsky said on Telegram.

All technical issues have already been resolved: ballots have been printed, polling stations have been equipped and commissions have been formed, according to the regional administration head.

"There is no doubt that the procedure will be fair, open and objective," Balitsky emphasized.

The official specified that 86% of the Zaporizhzhia residents support the region's unification with Russia.

The Kherson Region and about two-thirds of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia Region went under the control of the Russian forces during the military operation in Ukraine. They are now connected to Russian-supplied internet and cellular connection, Russian television and radio broadcasting. The new authorities have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia in the near future.