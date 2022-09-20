UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia Region To Hold Referendum On Joining Russia On September 23-27- Balitsky

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Zaporizhzhia Region to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia On September 23-27- Balitsky

The head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Tuesday that a referendum on the region joining Russia will take place on September 23-27

MOSCOW/SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Tuesday that a referendum on the region joining Russia will take place on September 23-27.

"Today I signed a regulation on holding a referendum on territorial affiliation of the Zaporizhzhia region.

It will take place from September 23-27," Balitsky said in his video address published on Telegram.

The Zaporizhzhia regional head also stated that he signed a decree on the establishment of volunteer battalions in the region.

Related Topics

Russia September From

Recent Stories

Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Va ..

Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Vasylivka Checkpoint - Authoriti ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO Abbottabad inaugurates PAL office at Lura

DPO Abbottabad inaugurates PAL office at Lura

2 minutes ago
 EU court rules against German data collection law

EU court rules against German data collection law

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha University VC briefs Punjab governor on v ..

Sargodha University VC briefs Punjab governor on varsity affairs

2 minutes ago
 Security plan for Pak-Eng cricket series reviewed

Security plan for Pak-Eng cricket series reviewed

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.