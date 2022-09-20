Zaporizhzhia Region to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia On September 23-27- Balitsky

(@FahadShabbir)

The head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Tuesday that a referendum on the region joining Russia will take place on September 23-27

MOSCOW/SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Tuesday that a referendum on the region joining Russia will take place on September 23-27.

"Today I signed a regulation on holding a referendum on territorial affiliation of the Zaporizhzhia region.

It will take place from September 23-27," Balitsky said in his video address published on Telegram.

The Zaporizhzhia regional head also stated that he signed a decree on the establishment of volunteer battalions in the region.