Zaporizhzhia Region To Hold Referendum On Joining Russia On September 23-27- Balitsky
The head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Tuesday that a referendum on the region joining Russia will take place on September 23-27
"Today I signed a regulation on holding a referendum on territorial affiliation of the Zaporizhzhia region.
It will take place from September 23-27," Balitsky said in his video address published on Telegram.
The Zaporizhzhia regional head also stated that he signed a decree on the establishment of volunteer battalions in the region.