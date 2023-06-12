UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia Regional Official Says Heavy Fighting Underway Near Vremivka Ledge

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces is going on near the Russian-controlled Vremivka ledge in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Monday.

"Heavy fighting is continuing, our artillery and mortar teams are operating, aviation is being involved," Rogov told the Russian Soloviev Live show.

Clashes have also taken place at other sectors of the front, including between the cities of Hulyaipole and Polohy, near the town of Dorozhnyanka, to the south of the city of Orikhiv, as well as near the village of Lobkove, he said, adding that the Ukrainian troops withdrew from the previous positions suffering heavy losses, with all the attempts to outflank the Russian forces being fruitless.

The Ukrainian government has been planning a major counteroffensive against Russia for several months. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly named the Zaporizhzhia Region as one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.

Russia has considered the Zaporizhzhia Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Around 70% of the region is currently controlled by Russia, and Ukrainian troops are still holding the region's capital and biggest city, Zaporizhzhia.

