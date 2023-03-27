UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia Region's Official Confirms IAEA Director General's Visit To ZNPP On March 29

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Zaporizhzhia Region's Official Confirms IAEA Director General's Visit to ZNPP on March 29

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on March 29, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik on Monday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on March 29, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The visit is scheduled for March 29 and will be timed to another rotation of the IAEA's experts group that is deployed to the station. On our part, the delegation's security will be fully ensured. The region's residents expect Grossi to tell the truth during the visit, that the power station is being shelled by the Ukrainian army," Rogov said.

On March 23, Grossi said that IAEA was not reviewing the possibility of establishing a demilitarized zone around ZNPP anymore, and would only accept a mutual ceasefire. On March 25, the IAEA said Grossi's next visit to ZNPP could take place the following week.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. An international mission led by Grossi visited the plant from August 31 to September 5. IAEA observers have since been staying at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed multiple attacks on the ZNPP.

On October 5, 2022, the ZNPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On December 8, Moscow sent proposals to the IAEA with specific parameters for creating a security zone around ZNPP.

Related Topics

Accident Army Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Visit Bank Vladimir Putin March August September October December From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz likes ‘fruit chart’,  ‘dahi bh ..

Maryam Nawaz likes ‘fruit chart’,  ‘dahi bhallay’ the most in Iftari

1 minute ago
 World Bank&#039;s approves $207 million additional ..

World Bank&#039;s approves $207 million additional financing to reduce food inse ..

7 minutes ago
 Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 3 ..

Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 30-Year Low of 2.2% by 2030 - W ..

8 minutes ago
 Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 3 ..

Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 30-Year Low of 2.2% by 2030 - W ..

8 minutes ago
 Swiss Lawmakers Support Probe Into Acquisition of ..

Swiss Lawmakers Support Probe Into Acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS

8 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sh ..

Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi majlis

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.