Zaporozhye Region to Set Course for Becoming Part of Russia - Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The Zaporozhye Region, after its complete liberation from Ukrainian nationalists, will set a course towards becoming part of Russia, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the region's military-civilian administration, told Sputnik.

"There can be only one future for the Zaporozhye Region - it should be part of Russia, should become a full-fledged constituent entity of the Russian Federation. We do not need gray zones, we do not need the Zaporozhye People's Republic. We want to be part of Russia, as we always were for hundreds of years," Rogov said.

"We have always been an advanced part of the Russian Empire.

The population of the Zaporozhye Region is absolutely Russian in mentality, so it will take a few months to fully adapt. More and more people are actively in favor of rapprochement with Russia," he said.

The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.