Zara Owner Inditex Posts Record Annual Profit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Zara owner Inditex, the world's biggest fashion retailer, reported a record annual profit for the third consecutive year on Wednesday due to dynamic sales and higher prices.

The Spanish group, which owns seven other top brands including Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear and Bershka, posted a net profit of 5.87 billion Euros ($6.39 billion) in the fiscal year which ended on January 31, up from 5.38 billion euros in 2023, which was also a record.

The figure, which follows a solid fourth quarter, matched the expectations of analysts polled by financial data firm FactSet.

Inditex pointed to "very satisfactory" sales which hit 38.

6 billion euros billion euros in 2024, a 7.5 percent increase from the previous year.

The group, which has introduced price hikes to offset rising production costs due to inflation, said "collections have been very well received by our customers".

By comparison, Inditex's main rival in the fast-fashion industry, Sweden's H&M, saw its sales slip in 2024 due to greater competition from low-priced Asian online retailers such as Shein and supply problems.

Looking head, Inditex said it was optimistic about the new year given that sales rose 4.0 percent between February 1 and March 10 when compared to the same time last year.

