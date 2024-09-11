Zara owner Inditex posts record profit for first half

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Zara owner Inditex, the world's biggest fashion retailer, posted a record net profit for the first half of the year on Wednesday, despite slower sales growth.

The Spanish group said its profit rose 10 percent to 2.8 billion Euros ($3.

1 billion) in the first six months of its financial year, which ends July 31.

"The design and quality of our fashion proposition and the experience we offer our customers are, together with the efficiency and increasing sustainability of our operations, the keys to the solidity of these results," Inditex chief executive Oscar Garcia Maceiras said in a statement.