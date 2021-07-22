UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarif, Borrell Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal, Afghanistan On Phone Call

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Zarif, Borrell Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal, Afghanistan on Phone Call

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed the 2015 nuclear deal and Afghanistan in a phone call with top EU diplomat Josep Borrell.

"Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held phone talks with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. During the phone call, the two sides discussed issues related to the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] as well as the developments in Afghanistan," the ministry tweeted on Thursday.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US pullout.

The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20. Tehran said that the negotiations should resume after President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office on August 5.

Neighboring Afghanistan, meanwhile, is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) as foreign troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Russia Nuclear European Union Vienna Tehran Doha United States February April June August 2015 From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

26 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

1 hour ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.