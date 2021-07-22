Zarif, Borrell Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal, Afghanistan on Phone Call

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed the 2015 nuclear deal and Afghanistan in a phone call with top EU diplomat Josep Borrell.

"Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held phone talks with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. During the phone call, the two sides discussed issues related to the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] as well as the developments in Afghanistan," the ministry tweeted on Thursday.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US pullout.

The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20. Tehran said that the negotiations should resume after President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office on August 5.

Neighboring Afghanistan, meanwhile, is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) as foreign troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.