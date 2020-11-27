Zarif Calls on International Community to Condemn Killing of Iranian Scientist

(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Friday that the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist appeared to involve Israel in some way and should be condemned by the international community

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Friday that the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist appeared to involve Israel in some way and should be condemned by the international community.

The Iranian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that the head of its research and innovation center, nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed,

"Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today.

This cowardice with serious indications of Israeli role shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators," Zarif said on Twitter

"Iran calls on int'l community and especially EU to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror," the foreign minister added.