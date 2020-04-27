UrduPoint.com
Zarif Calls On US To 'Stop Dreaming' In Light Of Pompeo's Plans For Iran Arms Embargo

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Zarif Calls on US to 'Stop Dreaming' in Light of Pompeo's Plans for Iran Arms Embargo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday called on Washington to "stop dreaming" following reports that the US would seek to use its signature in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) despite US President Donald Trump's withdrawal back in 2018 to force an extension of an Iran arms embargo.

Earlier in the day, the New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources in the US administration, that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was elaborating a plan for invoking a provision of the JCPOA to say that the US formally remains a participating nation, and force either an extension of the arms embargo against Iran or reimpose harsher sanctions if the United Nations Security Council declines to extend the arms embargo, which expires this year.

"2 yrs ago, @SecPompeo and his boss declared 'CEASING US participation' in JCPOA, dreaming that their 'max pressure"'would bring Iran to its knees.

Given that policy's abject failure, he now wants to be a JCPOA participant. Stop dreaming: the Iranian Nation always decides its destiny," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

According to the newspaper, Washington will accuse Iran of violating the deal through producing nuclear fuel in amounts surpassing those envisioned by the agreement in a bid to restore even harsher sanctions against Tehran. At the same time, Russia and China are "almost certain" to oppose the attempts to renew the arms embargo, the New York Times added.

The JCPOA was signed by China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union in 2015. According to the deal, Iran was set to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, Washington abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran and hit Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions. In response, Tehran also discontinued its commitments.

