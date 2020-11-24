Zarif Calls Withdrawal of Foreign Troops From Afghanistan 'Positive Step' Toward Peace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A withdrawal of foreign contingents from Afghanistan would energize a longed-for peace process in the conflict-torn country, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"The military approach to building peace has failed and the presence of foreign troops has been a lingering problem. A responsible exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan with a smooth and effective assumption of their duties by the Afghan security forces will be a positive step toward sustainable peace," Zarif said at the 2020 Afghanistan Conference.

The gradual withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan was one of the conditions in the US-Taliban agreement, which was signed in February.

Last week, US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said that the US would cut the number of its troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by January 15 in line with President Donald Trump's initiative, adding that the complete withdrawal of military personnel was expected by May 2021.

Earlier in the day, however, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the US had confirmed that the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan would be frozen until January 15.