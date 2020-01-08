TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed Tehran launching airstrikes on US military bases over the phone on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

On Wednesday morning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a retaliatory operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC's commander Qassem Soleimani. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacking the Iraqi city of Erbil.

At least 80 US soldiers were reportedly killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States has reported no casualties at all.

"The heads of Iran's and Turkey's foreign ministries discussed over the phone the development of the situation in the [Middle East] following [Iran's] legitimate and decisive response on US military bases in Iraq," the ministry said in a statement.