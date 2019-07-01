UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarif Confirms Iran Exceeding 660 Pound Limit For Enriched Uranium Stockpile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:34 PM

Zarif Confirms Iran Exceeding 660 Pound Limit for Enriched Uranium Stockpile

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed on Monday the media reports that the country had exceeded the 300 kilogram (660 pound) enriched uranium stockpile limit, set out by the Iranian nuclear deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed on Monday the media reports that the country had exceeded the 300 kilogram (660 pound) enriched uranium stockpile limit, set out by the Iranian nuclear deal.

"According to its previously announced plans, Iran has exceeded the 300 kilogram limit of enriched uranium stockpile," Zarif said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.

Iran announced in May that it had partially discontinued its commitments under its nuclear deal and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. Back then, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik that Tehran was going to modernize its heavy water reactor in Arak outside the deal, given the current situation with the accord.

In late June, the Austrian capital of Vienna hosted a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Iranian nuclear deal, as the historic accord was gradually falling apart.

Following the meeting, Iran said it would make another decisive step in reducing its obligations under the deal if the EU Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), set up to facilitate trade exchanges with Iran amid US sanctions, did not meet Tehran's requirements.

Related Topics

Iran Water Europe Nuclear Arak Vienna Tehran May June Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post allows to collect vehicles' token ta ..

42 seconds ago

Opposition experiencing political isolation: Minis ..

44 seconds ago

OGDCL's BoD accepts resignation of MD Zahid Mir

3 minutes ago

Govt spending hefty amount on welfare, development ..

3 minutes ago

River Kabul runs in low flood

6 minutes ago

People condole with shaukat Ali Yousafzai over his ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.