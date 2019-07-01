Zarif Confirms Iran Exceeding 660 Pound Limit for Enriched Uranium Stockpile

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed on Monday the media reports that the country had exceeded the 300 kilogram (660 pound) enriched uranium stockpile limit, set out by the Iranian nuclear deal.

"According to its previously announced plans, Iran has exceeded the 300 kilogram limit of enriched uranium stockpile," Zarif said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.

Iran announced in May that it had partially discontinued its commitments under its nuclear deal and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. Back then, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik that Tehran was going to modernize its heavy water reactor in Arak outside the deal, given the current situation with the accord.

In late June, the Austrian capital of Vienna hosted a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Iranian nuclear deal, as the historic accord was gradually falling apart.

Following the meeting, Iran said it would make another decisive step in reducing its obligations under the deal if the EU Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), set up to facilitate trade exchanges with Iran amid US sanctions, did not meet Tehran's requirements.