Zarif Confirms Russia, Iran, Turkey To Hold Online Summit On Syria In Astana Format

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:53 PM

Russia, Iran and Turkey will meet to discuss Syrian settlement at an online meeting in the Astana format first before holding an in-person summit at the earliest possible time, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday in Moscow

"Today, [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov agreed that we have to have the Astana meeting online and I have talked about that with Turkey as well, so everyone agrees that we will have this meeting online and as soon as it is possible, we will be able to meet face-to-face," he said to reporters at a briefing following talks with his Russian counterpart.

