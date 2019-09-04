Zarif Discusses 'Muslim World' Tensions With Bangladeshi Officials Before IORA Meeting

(@imziishan)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday said that he held talks with high-ranking Bangladeshi officials on cooperation between Iran and Bangladesh and peace process in 'the Muslim world' before attending the ministerial meeting on blue economy of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday said that he held talks with high-ranking Bangladeshi officials on cooperation between Iran and Bangladesh and peace process in 'the Muslim world ' before attending the ministerial meeting on blue economy of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

"In Dhaka, met with PM [Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina], FM [Foreign Minister Abulkalam Abdul Momen] and Speaker of Parliament [Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury]. Focused talks on bilateral cooperation and conflict resolution in the Muslim world," Zarif said on Twitter.

Zarif added that he was scheduled to attend the third IORA ministerial meeting on maritime cooperation between the organization's member states in the Indian Ocean on Thursday and then depart for the Indonesian capital of Jakarta before he returns home to Tehran.